Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.21-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.15 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.21-1.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.71.

LFUS traded down $7.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.98. 4,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,897. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.44. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $149.80 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

