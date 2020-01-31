Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,303. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,875.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $36,074,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $13,112,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $7,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

