Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.10.
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,303. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,875.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48.
In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,629,000 after buying an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $36,074,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $13,112,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $7,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.