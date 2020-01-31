Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $389.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.35. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $282.74 and a one year high of $393.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.