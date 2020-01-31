Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $226,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.52 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

