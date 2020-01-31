Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 35.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 50.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,004,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after buying an additional 194,230 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $278.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.24 and a 1 year high of $280.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.