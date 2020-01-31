Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,300 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.89. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

