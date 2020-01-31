Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ResMed were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,666,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,035,857,000 after purchasing an additional 450,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,709,000 after purchasing an additional 92,292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 741,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 364,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $162.07 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.73 and a 52-week high of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 20,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,932,561.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,051,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $957,344.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,303 shares of company stock worth $8,403,179 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

