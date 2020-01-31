Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Clorox were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 644.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $157.32 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

