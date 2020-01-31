Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $3.03

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.03. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 5,002,740 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

