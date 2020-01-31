Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

Shares of LMT traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.03. 53,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $287.79 and a 52-week high of $438.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.