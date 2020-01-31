Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) Trading Down 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $21.96, 1,983 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit