Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) Trading Down 0.4%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR)’s share price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $21.96, 1,983 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

