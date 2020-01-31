LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of LTC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 313,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,939. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

