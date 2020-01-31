Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) PT Raised to $42.00

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luckin Coffee from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE LK opened at $36.40 on Monday. Luckin Coffee has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

