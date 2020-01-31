Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Up 6.2%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.83, approximately 1,514,661 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,128,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on LL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Lumber Liquidators from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $225.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.94.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $1,954,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 57.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

