Lunyr Trading Up 2.8% This Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00010159 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Gate.io, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $3.80 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.78 or 0.02899628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00194013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121463 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, YoBit, BiteBTC, Liqui, Upbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

