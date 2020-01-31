LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lessened by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.21. 252,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,051. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

