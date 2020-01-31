M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Trading Down 5.2%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.14 and last traded at $42.14, 787,351 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 491,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 141.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

