Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.06%.

Macerich has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of 454.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Macerich to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

MAC stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71. Macerich has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

