Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDGL. BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Svb Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.02. 193,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,614. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $148.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 41,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.