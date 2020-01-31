Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 733.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,328 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMP stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. 319,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,972. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

