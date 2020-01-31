Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.24.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

