Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,149 J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the second quarter worth $418,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 23.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in J2 Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 387,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

