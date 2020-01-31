Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $203,000 in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,973 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,906,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TopBuild by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 171,813 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $12,667,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $2,589,984.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,667,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 568 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $62,332.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $682.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

