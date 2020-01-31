Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $221,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,155,000 after buying an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,228,000 after buying an additional 66,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 843,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,279,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $110.43 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

