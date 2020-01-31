Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 57,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 38,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $149.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.67. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $95.15 and a 1-year high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

