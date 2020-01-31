Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $22.19 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.