Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 164 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after acquiring an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,224,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.77.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.60. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

