Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the third quarter worth $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cardtronics by 61.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cardtronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cardtronics by 121.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the period.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $45.40 on Friday. Cardtronics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.