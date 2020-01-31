Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $243.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.00 and a 200-day moving average of $223.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $183.04 and a 52-week high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,195,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

