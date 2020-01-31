Main Street Research LLC Buys 604 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 140,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 65,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $137.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average is $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.77.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

