Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.17

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 11326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

