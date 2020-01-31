Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 910,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.87. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.