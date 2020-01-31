Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU) dropped 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 259,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 314,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $14.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU)

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares located in the Township of Boyer Lake; and a 100% interest in the Gaffney property comprising 26 unpatented claims covering 4,560 hectares and 12 patented claims totaling 174 hectares located in the south of Dryden, Ontario.

