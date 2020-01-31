ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.84-4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.95 billion.ManpowerGroup also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.33-1.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $75.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $704,458.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

