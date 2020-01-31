Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 183,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $54.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

