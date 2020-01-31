Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Trading Down 11.3%

Marimed Inc (OTCMKTS:MRMD)’s stock price was down 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 933,176 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 733,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Get Marimed alerts:

Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter.

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, funding, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. The company also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of legal cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion brand name.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.