Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Short Interest Update

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 107,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the first quarter worth $250,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the third quarter worth $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 478,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 138.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRLN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.91. Marlin Business Services has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

