Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.17-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.60.

Shares of MRLN stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Marlin Business Services has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $239.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Marlin Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

