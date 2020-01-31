Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, approximately 1,840 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

