Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Masimo worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Masimo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,342,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,401 shares of company stock worth $11,861,969. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,848. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.66. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

