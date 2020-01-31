Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Masimo were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 547.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,970,000 after purchasing an additional 403,292 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 300,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,921,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Masimo by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Masimo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,067,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 91,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total value of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,401 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,969. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.66. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.