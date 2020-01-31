Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $380.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.35.

Shares of MA traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.02. The firm has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

