Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $8.52 on Wednesday, hitting $315.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,585,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,213,567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.