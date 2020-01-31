Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 24,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 24.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 880,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,934,000 after buying an additional 451,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,404,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 72.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 191,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 140,148 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

