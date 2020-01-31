Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAT. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Mattel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mattel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Shares of MAT stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 164,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Mattel has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Mattel’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mattel by 550.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mattel by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

