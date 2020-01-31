Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 144,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,348,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,320,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

