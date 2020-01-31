Maxim Group Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to “Hold”

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

AAPL stock traded down $8.27 on Wednesday, reaching $315.60. 17,584,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day moving average of $246.98. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

