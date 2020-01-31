Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

MXIM stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. 18,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.60. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after buying an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,733,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,746,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,140,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,358,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,170,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,806,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $346,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

