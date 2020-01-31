Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) PT Raised to $68.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MXIM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.
NASDAQ MXIM traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $60.16. 96,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.
In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 317,974 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after buying an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $12,063,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 624,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 163,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
