Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) PT Raised to $68.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MXIM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

NASDAQ MXIM traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $60.16. 96,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $1,155,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 317,974 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,296,000 after buying an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $12,063,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 624,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 163,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

