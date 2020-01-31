Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) updated its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.57-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.77 million.Maxim Integrated Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.57-0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,468. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $650,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

